City seeks $915,000 more for Yorktown Boulevard widening project.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city is asking council to approve a change order for the Yorktown Boulevard project that would cost about $915,000 more.

City engineers say the extra money is needed so the road can properly connect to the Mud Bridge, make updates to the Fred's Folly intersection and quantity corrections and field adjustments.

"The two main drivers of that change order are to make modifications to the design to connect with the TxDOT design for the bridge replacement," Jeff Edmonds, Director of Engineering Services, said.

Edmonds explains why the city has to redesign the approach that will lead to a new Mud Bridge coming soon.

"We didn't know exactly how wide it was going to be. So based on the additional width and the additional elevation that TxDOT has provided, we've had to amend our drawings which required additional work for the contractor," Edmonds said.

Edmonds says timing was the reason for the design mismatch.

"For good reason, TxDOT's design doesn't exactly hone up with our design that predated theirs. So to make it work, we have to modify our design," Edmonds said.

About $250,000 of the change order is for updates at the Fred's Folly intersection.

"Another part of that is to make some changes to the Fred Folly intersection, to accommodate the northward path," Edmonds said.

The money for the change order would come from Street Bond 2022, storm water, and water funds. Edmonds says the change order would add a month to the project with an estimated completion date of September 2027.

"And the contractor is a little bit ahead of schedule. So there's a good chance he may beat that," Edmonds said.

As for the Mud Bridge, TxDOT officials plan on awarding a bid in April and construction should start in the summer.

