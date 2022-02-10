City: potholes on resurfaced Ocean Drive will be beneficial in the long run

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ocean Drive is one of Corpus Christi's most scenic and well traveled roads, but people who often use it have a common complaint.

“(It) has a lot of potholes," Amanda Ponce said. "It’s got a lot to be fixed.”

Potholes have even formed in the newly resurfaced section of Ocean Dr. between Airline Rd. and Louisiana Ave.

The man who oversees construction for the city says that's actually a good thing.

"In this case, we’ve laid — we’ve installed the asphalt and (potholes) show their little head," Assistant Director of Engineering Services Brett Van Hazel said. "Which is great for us, because we haven’t put the final surface down."

What people are driving on right now is a temporary surface.

Van Hazel says the potholes that form on it show road crews where problems underneath the surface are, so they can be fixed before the final layer of asphalt gets laid.

The end result, Van Hazel says, is a road that's less prone to potholes when the resurfacing project is complete in what he estimates will be four to six weeks.

"Now we get to go back, we’ll correct it, and then we’ll put the final surface," he said.

Ponce is optimistic that the finished product will be a pleasant cruise down Ocean Drive.

"I’ve seen a lot of progress throughout Corpus Christi with the new roads and stuff, and they’re like nice and smooth,” she said.