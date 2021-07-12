SCHEDULE: City plans mosquito sprayings after recent rains

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The recent rains have caused the Coastal Bend's mosquito population to come back in full force.

Corpus Christi's Vector Control Unit has updating its mosquito spraying schedule to fight back.

Monday, the unit will focus its efforts on the island. Tuesday, they plan to start on the city's south side and Oso Golf Course.

The full tentative spraying schedule provided by the city can be found below.

Tentative Spraying Route Schedule**:

Monday, July 12 Routes: 30, 31, 32 Padre Island

Tuesday, July 13 Routes: 21, 24 Southside / Oso Golf Course

Wednesday, July 14 Routes: 26, 23 Southside

Thursday, July 15 Routes: 1, 2, 3, 4 Calallen

Friday, July 16 Routes: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 Annaville, Nueces River

Monday, July 19 Routes: 11, 14, 15 North Beach, West Side

Tuesday, July 20 Routes: 17, 19 Seaside Cemetery, IWA

Wednesday, July 21 Routes: 27, 28, 29 Flour Bluff

Thursday, July 22 Routes: 30, 31, 32 Padre Island

Friday, July 23 Routes: 21, 24 Southside / Oso Golf Course



