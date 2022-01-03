City opens warming centers for Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because of the recent drop in temperatures, the city has opened daytime warming centers for anyone looking to stay warm on Monday in this chilly weather.

There will be three daytime warming centers today.

You can find them at the Broadmoor Senior Center at 1651 Tarlton (361-826-3138), the Northwest Senior Center at 9725 Up River Road (361-826-2320) and the La Retama Central Library at 805 Comanche (361-826-7000).

All of the warming centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.