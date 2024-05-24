City officials prepare for Memorial Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — City leaders and city workers are preparing for large groups of visitors to our area over the Memorial Day weekend, especially our beaches.

Lifeguards will be stationed on Gulf Beaches, North Beach, and McGee Beach. Visitors are advised to follow the flag warning system for the surf and rip conditions. There are flags located at every Gulf Beach access road.

"To ensure all beach visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience, the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) will increase its presence on all Corpus Christi Gulf and Bay beaches. In addition, patrols will be increased to remove intoxicated drivers from the roadways. During the holiday weekend, dogs are not permitted on the beach from Newport Pass Road to Zahn Road," said city officials.

Campfires are permitted but must be no larger than 3’ x 3’ x 3’. If you start a bonfire, remember not to use pallets, plastics, furniture, or any object that may leave a metal or hazardous residue to construct a campfire is prohibited.

"The CCPD will monitor traffic flow on Aquarius Street and other key intersections along Park Road 22, including Whitecap Boulevard, Commodores Drive, and State Highway 361 on the main route to Port Aransas. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to leave early for their destination," added city officials.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) will have all available ferries in operation in Port Aransas during the holiday weekend. For the latest information and wait times, visit https://twitter.com/PortA_Ferry [twitter.com].

Garbage and recycling will be collected on Memorial Day. The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Collection Center will be open Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.