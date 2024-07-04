City officials postpone sandbag distribution event to July 5

UPDATE: July 4, 2024; 9:40 AM

City officials have postponed the sandbag distribution event that was planned for July 4.

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department rescheduled the distribution event due to overwhelming public demand.

"All 14,000 sandbags were distributed during the event on July 3, exhausting the supply. City officials are working to secure more sandbags," said city officials.

City crews will continue distributing free sandbags on Friday, July 5, at the City Service Center at 5352 Ayers Street.

"The event will kick off at 8:00 a.m. and continue until all available bags have been given out," added city officials.

ORIGINAL: July 3, 2024; 1:38 PM

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department is aware that residents in South Texas are beginning to prepare just in case Hurricane Beryl becomes a direct threat to the Coastal Bend.

"The City recognizes the potential threat of Hurricane Beryl and is in the process of providing residents with an additional 14,000 sandbags," said city officials.

There will be three self-service sandbag pickup events at the City Service Center at 5352 Ayers Street.

City officials previously had two sandbag distribution events at the end of June, distributing approximately 10,000 sandbags to over 1,400 residents.

"Residents will be able to self-load a maximum of seven free sandbags per vehicle. Drivers are asked to have a clear area in the trunk or bed of their vehicle to store the sandbags," added city officials.

City crews will be on-site to help residents who need assistance loading the sandbags.

Location of sandbag distribution:

City Service Center, located at 5352 Ayers Street

Operation hours are below:

July 3: from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

July 4: from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

July 5: from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Know before you go:

7 sandbags per vehicle

This event is self-serve

Clear out your trunk to make room for the sandbags

Crews will be available to help residents load the sandbags into their vehicles