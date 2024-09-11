City officials held 9/11 ceremony to remember victims 23 years later

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Fire Department, Corpus Christi Police Department, the Port of Corpus Christi Police Department, city leaders, and community members gathered at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park on Sept. 11 for a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.

Several speakers, including law enforcement authorities, state lawmakers, and fire officials, addressed the ceremony

Corpus Christi Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Billy Belyeu said he and his fellow firefighters gathered to honor the memory of those heroic lives lost and those who responded to the attacks.

"It has been 23 long years since that attack, but it continues to linger in our hearts and minds. This is the time to take a moment to reflect and come together as a community to pay our respects to victims, their families, and the resilience of our nation in the face of adversity," said Chief Belyeu.

State Representative Todd Hunter closed the ceremony by delivering a heartfelt speech, reminding the community that we stand united in remembrance and stand united in purpose. Let this day remind us of the power of resilience, the importance of unity, and the need for compassion.