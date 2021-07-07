City officials encourage residents to be prepared for heavy rains

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials says heavy rains are forecasted for the Coastal Bend overnight.

The city reports they are monitoring the weather conditions and they encouraged residents to safeguard family, pets, and property.

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department reports they are prepared to place barricades in areas prone to flooding including Flour Bluff, North Beach, and Las Colonias near La Volla Creek.

They added high-water rescue vehicles also will be staged to respond to any possible emergencies.

During inclement weather, city officials said they want our community to be safe. If you must get out in these conditions remember:

Do not drive around barricades.

Drive slower than usual so you have time to react to other traffic on the roadway.

Turn on your head lights so you are visible to other vehicles and pedestrians.

Be aware of possible flooding in low lying areas.

If you must be on the road, be aware and find an alternative route.

Whether driving or walking, any time you come to a flooded road, Turn Around. Don’t Drown.

The Solid Waste Services Department reminds residents street flooding can turn over trash and recycling carts and asks customers to wait until morning to put out carts.

Do not place them in street gutters. If necessary, place carts in the area behind the curb but not blocking the sidewalk.

The City and EOC team say they will continue to monitor the weather situation throughout the week.