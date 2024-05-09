City officials celebrate the completion of Rodd Field Road Expansion project

COPRUS CHRISTI, Tx — Work has officially wrapped up on the Rodd Field Road expansion project.

The project was part of the 2020 bond proposal, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this morning for the project.

The work extended Rodd Field from Yorktown to Adler, and eventually connects to the Crosstown Expressway.

A protective left-hand turn onto Yorktown was also added to address safety concerns.

"Well, this is important specifically for the neighborhoods over here. They don't have a protective left-hand turn onto Yorktown, so right now, they have to get off Fred Folley and Ranch Revista, and it's making a left-hand turn on a two-lane highway where people are driving 50 miles an hour. So it's much safer to get to a lighted intersection with a protective left-hand turn," said Gil Hernandez, City Councilman District 5.

Another pending project is to turn Yorktown from a two-lane road to four lanes.

