City of Taft elects new Mayor and Alderpersons in special election

TAFT, Texas — Voters in Taft chose new leadership Tuesday night, electing Elida Castillo as mayor and selecting new alderpersons in both Ward 1 and Ward 2.

According to the San Patricio County Elections Office, Castillo received 196 votes, or 38.7%. Pedro Lopez finished second with 149 votes (29.45%), followed by Chris Keeney with 82 (16.21%) and Leonardo Vasquez with 79 (15.61%).

KRIS 6 News confirmed with the San Patricio County Election Office that the winner is determined by whoever receives the most votes, so no run-off in any of the three races is required.

In the race for Alderperson Ward 1, Esmeralda “Mimi” Cruz is the projected winner with 77 votes (53.1%), ahead of Isaiah Garza with 41 (28.2%) and Rolando “Ronnie” Rodriguez with 27 (18.6%).

For Alderperson Ward 2, Mariah Moreno earned 133 votes (38.11%), defeating Michael Esquivel with 115 (32.9%) and Felix Flores Jr. with 101 (28.9%).

Following the results, Castillo said she is proud of the community for engaging in the election and wants to focus on accountability and transparency.

“They want people who listen to them, and they knew that we were going to be their voice,” Castillo said. “We’re ready to have a government for the people and move our town forward in a positive fashion.”

Ward 1 winner Cruz said she is proud of Taft residents for making their voices heard. “This is about them,” Cruz said. “It’s time for change, moving forward.”

Ward 2 winner Moreno thanked voters and said she is ready to begin working on behalf of residents. “I’m ready to be your voice,” she said. “Let’s work together and build Taft’s future.”

All newly elected officials are expected to be sworn in on Nov. 12.

