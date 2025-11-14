City of Portland prepares for the opening of Fifth & Elm in the leisure and entertainment district

PORTLAND, Texas — The City of Portland is putting the finishing touches on its Fifth and Elm project, a new entertainment venue that promises to transform the local landscape with food, music and family-friendly activities.

Located at the corner of Moore Avenue and Fifth Street, the project has generated excitement among local business owners who see it as a catalyst for increased foot traffic and community engagement.

Kevin Villareal, owner of Gregory Portland Nutrition, said he's optimistic about the venue's impact on the area.

"I think it'll end up bringing more traffic because it'll bring more people to Old Town Portland," Villareal said.

Villareal is already exploring collaboration opportunities with developers to create events that incorporate his business's run group, GPN Run Club with the new venue.

"With our run group I've been in contact with a lot of developers to see how we can create events going with them with our run group in correlation with the business," Villareal said.

Maggie Manjarris, owner of Maggie's Beauty Bar, has watched the construction unfold around her business. Despite being "tucked away" during the building process, she remains enthusiastic about the project's potential.

"Because I'm tucked away and there's a lot of construction going on, which is great, you know, we're very excited about the Fifth and Elm. Hopefully it'll bring us more business in," Manjarris said.

As a local resident, Manjarris believes the venue addresses a community need.

"Portland doesn't have like a music venue or a lot, you know, they try to do a lot more things for the families," Manjarris said.

Alyssa Myers with GP Nutrition received an exclusive preview of the facility and described what visitors can expect inside the venue.

"Inside, so there is a bar, there is food, there is a stage," Myers said.

Andrew Liaromatis, Leisure Entertainment Manager for the City of Portland, provided details about the outdoor amenities during a behind-the-scenes tour.

"As you walk outside into the great what we call the great lawn, you've got cornhole, you've got more outdoor games, you've got outdoor seating, and that's just by day when a concert comes about like John Wolf in December. You're going to see that, that lawn transform into that entertainment space," Liaromatis said.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for Fifth and Elm is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m., with the venue officially opening to the public at 5 p.m.