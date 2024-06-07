City of Odem to receive faster internet services

ODEM, Tx — In the small community of Odem, the internet speeds could soon see a major upgrade.

Milton Garcia and Casen Knupp are spending their summer at home in Odem. They are usually on their phones or indoors.

"When I get home, I'll get on my Xbox or play a couple of games or watch a movie or something. I'll use the Wi-Fi for that,” Garcia said.

Casen said he uses Wi-Fi at school and at home, but he's noticed the connection is slower compared to other places like Sinton or even Corpus Christi.

"It's average, but they're putting a new thing to make it go faster, so I think it'll help,” Knupp said.

That new thing Casen is talking about is fiber optics.

“Citizens are going to have the option for higher quality internet service,” City Administrator Sal Hernandez said.

Frontier Fiber Internet recently announced they'll be setting up their services in Odem. Hernandez tells KRIS 6 News this is a positive change.

"What we're doing here with Frontier is preparing for the future because people will need more and more bandwidth, and fiber optic is more durable than copper,” Hernandez said.

As an optional service. Frontier Fiber Internet will be 50 times faster than broadband service offered by cable companies.

Hernandez said people should pay an average of $50 per month.

"That's my vision for the city that we make this an attractive area for residents and businesses. This is one of the first steps,” Hernandez said.

People can expect Frontier Fiber Internet to begin work in a few weeks.