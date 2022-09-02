City of Mathis issues water boil notice following recent water line repair

MATHIS, Texas — The city of Mathis is under a water boil notice.

According to the city's Facebook page, residents are being asked to boil their water after a recent water line repair.

City officials said those repairs have been complete and crews are working to restore the low water pressure.

As a precaution, the city has implemented a water boil until it can test the water as required by TCEQ.

The water is safe to bathe in and wash, according to the city.

Any water used to drink or cook with must be boiled.

Mathis ISD also released students early Friday because of the water boil.

Anyone with questions can call the Public Works Department at 361-547-5951.