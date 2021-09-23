City of Kingsville hosts Wine Walk this weekend

KINGSVILLE, Texas — If you've ever wondered what it's like to shop downtown while sipping on a smooth glass of wine, the city of Kingsville has got the event for you.

The city is hosting their second monthly Wine Walk Saturday September 25 on Main Street. Shop local as vendors and downtown merchants will be available for you to browse while you sip on a variety of wines while adding stamps to your keepsake passports.

Each passport provides savings as well as a keepsake Kingsville Main Street wine glass, and by collecting stamps in your passport , you put your name in the hat for the monthly Wine Walk giveaway.

Javelina Athletics will also be in attendance with Javelina home game tickets for Family Fiesta Night at Javelina Stadium. You just need to check in at 328 E. Kleberg Avenue for an opportunity to receive free tickets. They will also be handing out charcuterie bags to enjoy with your wine while supplies last.

There will also be an opportunity to ‘bling out’ your bottles, as well as a way to earn a bonus entry in the monthly Wine Walk giveaway by showing your COVID-19 vaccine card.

The Wine Walk will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Registration opens at noon at both the Train Depot and 328 E. Kleberg Avenue. Passports are available for purchase for $25.

For all the details on this event, CLICK HERE.