City of Ingleside denies second reading of special use permit for YaREN ammonia project

INGLESIDE, Texas — On Tuesday, the Ingleside City Council voted on the future of two industrial projects including an oil tank farm and the YaREN blue ammonia project.

Following a full house for its November meeting where the first reading for the YaREN project’s special use permit was approved, Tuesday’s meeting was moved to the Ingleside High School Cafeteria. Residents in support and in opposition filled the room accordingly. Several officers from the Ingleside Police Department were also in attendance for security.

During public comments, several residents spoke before the council.

“Remember back in the 90s when the oil bust happened? When the naval station left?” An Ingleside resident in support of the YaREN project said. “This will diversify our economy, these are high paying jobs, you can have a family and live your life.”

Another resident, Trey Turnbough, spoke with KRIS 6 News prior to the meeting. He too felt that the proposed plant would be a beneficial financial gain for the city. “I’ve lived here my entire life, and I’ve seen the industry come and go,” Turnbough told KRIS 6 News. “I think it’s a good thing for this community, I think without the industry we don’t really have the community.”He continued, “All the mom and pop businesses have come and gone. And I think this will be good to bring more structure to the community.”

According to project materials from Enbridge and Yara, the joint venture proposes a low-carbon ammonia production facility capable of producing up to 2.8 million metric tons per year. The companies say the facility would:



create up to 4,000 construction jobs

create up to 200 permanent jobs once operational

For those opposed, many were from the Ingleside School District. “The dangers are beyond immeasurable,” and Ingleside ISD teacher told the council. “Let’s think about our people. You’ll be putting our lives at risk.”

Kaitlin Bell, a student and cheerleader at Ingleside High School also shared her voice as well. “Y’all are choosing money over the well-being of our community.”

Another resident adding, “How much industry is enough?”They continued, “You’re about to surround our schools with oil tanks and ammonia plants, when is it enough?”

Following public comment, the council went into their agenda. With little discussion, the council voted 3-2 in favor of approving the second reading of the special use permit for the storage tank farm. Mayor Oscar Adame abstained, and would do so for the YaREN vote as well.

The property for the tank farm is located off TX-361 near Ingleside High School and homes on San Angelo Avenue. The Port of Texas LP submitted a rezoning application over a year ago with plans to build a facility for "bulk storage, blending, and movement of crude oil and other unrefined hydrocarbon products."

After that vote, YaREN was once again on the table. Before any discussion or further public comment was given, council member Julio Salinas asked the room before him to stand up if they were an Ingleside resident and against the YaREN project. The majority of the room stood in response.

Public comment continued for three hours as each resident made their case for and against the blue ammonia plant, citing economic developments, environmental concerns and personal experiences like Hector Gonzales. Gonzales recounted a story to the council of his prior work at a similar chemical plant. While Gonzales admitted that the money was “the best he ever made.” He also admitted that “quitting was the best decision I (Gonzales) had ever made.”

After every resident shared their thoughts, the council had their word. Mayor Pro-Tem Tracy Long read 5 pages of notes explaining the benefits of the project. However, when Long made a motion to approve the second reading no second was given, meaning the special use permit failed to pass.

KRIS 6 News spoke with Stephanie Hajducek, a project specialist with Enbridge, prior to Tuesday's meeting. When asked what the next steps would be if the council voted against the special user permit she explained, "we will take their comments into consideration and our team will get back together." She continued, "We do believe this is a great project for this community, for our Ingleside community and the Coastal Bend region as a whole."

