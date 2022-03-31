City of Ingleside breaks ground on new recycling center

INGLESIDE, Texas — The City of Ingleside broke ground on a new recycling center. A ceremony was held with community leaders on Thursday.

It was made possible thanks to a partnership between the city, H-E-B and Keep Texas Recycling.

The new recycling center will be open to all residents of San Patricio County, where you can drop off cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs.

Many hope this new facility will help keep the area clean.

"We see less illegal dumping, we see less litter," said Keep Texas Recycling Director Rachel Hering. "When people have an outlet for their recyclables to go to, we really see it make a difference in the whole environment of that community."

The new recycling facility, located at 1421 4th St., is expected to officially open this summer.

