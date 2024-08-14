City of Corpus Christi strikes new collective bargaining agreement with fire department

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The city of Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Fire Department reached a compromise on a new collective bargaining agreement today that will last for the next four years.

The agreement was voted on today by the city council during their session and was afterward signed to make the agreement official.

"Thankfully we have such a good relationship between the association and the city that they were really having great negotiations to do a fair contract for our firefighters, for the city, and ultimately the citizens of Corpus Christi," Corpus Christi Fire Chief Brandon Wade said.

The total value of the CBA is $28 million over four years, with the main focus being wages and a cost of living adjustment.

“This new contract is the result of a collaborative effort that is fair to the members of the Corpus Christi Fire Department and to the taxpayers of our city whom we have sworn to protect,” CCPFA President Johnny Stobbs said.

The city also has plans to replace three aging fire stations in the coming years. Fire station 3 is currently budgeted to be replaced, while Fire stations 8 and 10 are currently being designed to be replaced with new state of the art facilities.