City of Corpus Christi seeking vendors for area beaches and parks

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Food trucks have gained popularity throughout the Coastal Bend, and now local vendors will have an opportunity to serve the community at local beaches and parks.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is accepting priority consideration applications now through Sept. 15 for vendors to operate their businesses at local beaches and parks.

"The permits for the five-month vending period from October 2023 to February 2024 will be issued to qualifying vendors," city officials said.

The City of Corpus Christi opens its beaches and parks for local businesses to provide services to more than 700,000 visitors and residents.

Locations include:

Bay Beaches

McGee Beach North Beach Park Ave Food Truck Pedestals

Cole Park:

Skate Park Kid’s Place

Gulf Beaches

North Packery Beach/JP Luby: Marker 203, Marker 206, Marker 207 South Packery Beach: Marker 212, Marker 212.5 Michael J. Ellis Beach & Seawall: Marker 214.5, Marker 215, Marker 216 Whitecap Beach: Marker 223.5



The City Beach & Park Vendor Permit Application Form and requirements are available on www.ccparkandrec.com; click “City Beach & Park Vendor Permits.”

Completed applications must be submitted via email or hand delivered to the Parks and Recreation Department Annex, located at 1406 Martin Luther King Drive, no later than September 15.

