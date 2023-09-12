City of Corpus Christi releases newest mosquito spraying schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is prepping for another round of mosquito spraying to combat the growing mosquito population and incoming rainfall, according to city officials.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) and Vector Control will begin spraying in the following areas:



Monday, Sept. 11, Routes 1, 2, 3 - Calallen

Tuesday, Sept. 12, Routes 4, 5 - Northwest

Wednesday, Sept. 13, Routes 15, 20 - Central Corpus Christi

Thursday, Sept. 14, Routes 16, 18 - Central Corpus Christi

Friday, Sept. 15, Routes 13, 14 - Central Corpus Christi

City officials said that the spraying route schedule is tentative and will be subject to change because of weather conditions and wind speeds.

