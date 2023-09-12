Watch Now
City of Corpus Christi releases newest mosquito spraying schedule

City's mosquito spraying areas
Courtesy image.
City crews will continue spraying neighborhoods tonight for mosquitoes.
Posted at 5:40 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 18:40:19-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is prepping for another round of mosquito spraying to combat the growing mosquito population and incoming rainfall, according to city officials.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) and Vector Control will begin spraying in the following areas:

  • Monday, Sept. 11, Routes 1, 2, 3 - Calallen
  • Tuesday, Sept. 12, Routes 4, 5 - Northwest
  • Wednesday, Sept. 13, Routes 15, 20 - Central Corpus Christi
  • Thursday, Sept. 14, Routes 16, 18 - Central Corpus Christi
  • Friday, Sept. 15, Routes 13, 14 - Central Corpus Christi

City officials said that the spraying route schedule is tentative and will be subject to change because of weather conditions and wind speeds.

