City of Corpus Christi partners with H-E-B Feast of Sharing

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The City of Corpus Christi and H-E-B have teamed up again for the 35th Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing coming up on Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

This year's community-wide event will feature a free holiday meal, live music, and entertainment, along with a side of holiday cheer.

H-E-B’s Mobile Kitchen will be set up at the American Bank Center for a traditional Texas-style meal from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23 for the Feast of Sharing. This event is free and open to the public.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free shuttle service from Staples Street Station to the American Bank Center between 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2023. All passengers need to do is advise RTA drivers that they are going to the H-E-B Feast of Sharing event.

According to organizers, the annual feast is held in more than 34 cities and serves more than 340,000 meals each year.

"In the event’s 35-year history, more than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve nearly four million meals," added organizers.

Volunteers delivered holiday meals to homebound seniors and disabled residents between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 22.

Residents who are unable to leave their homes to attend the Feast of Sharing due to age, serious illness, or permanent disability should have contacted the City’s Call Center at 3-1-1 by Tuesday, December 19, at 5:00 p.m. Same-day reservations are not permitted, so make sure you reserved your spot for a home-delivered meal.

