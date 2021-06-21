City of Corpus Christi offering places for residents to avoid the heat this summer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As temperatures rise, people in Corpus Christi will have several places available to get out of the heat, courtesy of the city.

Ethel Eyerly, Garden, and Lindale senior centers, Zavala Activity Center, and La Retama, Ben F. McDonald, Janet F. Harte, and Owen R. Hopkins libraries will all be available with varying hours as city cooling centers.

“It’s a good thing for a lot of people,” said Julius Valcik, who was at the Lindale Senior Center on Monday.

In addition to the eight cooling centers, the city has teamed up with Reliant Energy for the 12th year for the “Beat the Heat” program, which includes three senior centers; Lindale, Broadmoor, and Oveal Williams, as specific “Beat the Heat” centers.

“We’ve got to have available a place for those who might not have a cool place to stay to come and get some relief,” said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

The centers will give community members access to air-conditioning, water, snacks, and activities Monday through Friday until September. However, the program is hybrid in 2021, which will include drive through events where people can pick up games and activities to bring home, as well as things to help with the summer heat, including portable cooling devices.

“We realized the need for keeping cool is even more important, so we’ve increased the number of the personal cooling devices that we offer,” said Leanne Schneider, the director of community relations for Reliant Energy.

The program is geared more towards the senior population, but is open to the public.

“Our seniors are one of the most vulnerable populations here in the city of Corpus Christi, and we want to make sure they have a safe place to go to to get out of the heat,” said City Councilman Ben Molina.

“It’s a blessing, to have somebody who cares, you know, for the older people. I’m very happy, and very thankful,” said Gilberto Morales, who was enjoying the air-conditioning at the Lindale Senior Center.

For more information, the “Beat the Heat” centers can be contacted directly about distribution information.

Broadmoor Park Senior Center

1651 Tarlton St.

361-888-7012

Oveal Williams Senior Center

1414 Martin Luther King Dr.

361-826-2305

Lindale Senior Center

3135 Swantner Dr.

361-826-2340

The cooling center locations are open with varying hours different days of the week:

Senior Centers

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Rd., 361-826-2330

9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. (M-F)

Garden Senior Center, 5325 Greely Dr., 361-826-2345

8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M (M-F)

Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner Dr., 361-826-2340

8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. (M-F)

Zavala Activity Center, 510 Osage St., 361-826-3099

7:30 A.M.- 4:00 P.M. (M-F)

Public Libraries

La Retama Central Library, 805 Commanche St., 361-826-7055

Mon: 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Tues – Wed: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.Thurs - Fri: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Sat: 9:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

Ben F. McDonald Public Library, 4044 Greenwood Dr., 361-826-7055

Mon - Wed: 10:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Thurs - Fri: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Sat: 11:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Janet F. Harte Public Library, 2629 Waldron Rd., 361-826-7055

Mon-Fri: 10:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Sat: 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library, 3202 McKinzie Rd., 361-826-7055

Mon - Wed: 9:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Thur – Fri: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Fri: 9:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

