City of Corpus Christi introduces new Public Health Director

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District welcomed their new public health director for her first day on the job on Monday morning.

Dr. Fauzia Khan has over 16 years of experience in government and non-profit organizations.

She said she has three main goals: better health outcomes, appropriate use of tax dollars and a better environment for the workforce.

City manager Peter Zanoni shared when Kahn first visited Corpus Christi.

He said instead of tourist attractions, she chose to see the areas the health department serves.

"It was important for me to see those neighborhoods,” Khan said. “It was important for me to see those community partners, as well. Those are the people who need us the most.”

Kahn replaces Annette Rodriguez who's position, among others, was terminated in March after Corpus Christi and Nueces County reached a new agreement over the Public Health District.