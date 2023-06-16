City of Corpus Christi announces cooling centers will be open through weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi has announced they will continue to keep cooling centers open for residents looking to stay out of the heat.

According to a release from the city, the National Weather Service "is forecasting extremely high temperatures and humidity over the weekend."

"Residents are advised to take precautions when working or spending time outside," the release states. "Excessive temperatures will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

The release states all cooling centers will be available to the public from noon-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

PUBLIC LIBRARIES



La Retama Central Public Library Address: 805 Comanche St., Phone: 361-826-7000



Anita W. & W.T. Neyland Public Library Address: 1230 Carmel Parkway, Phone: 361-826-2370



Ben F. McDonald Public Library Address: 4044 Greenwood Dr., Phone: 361-826-2356



Owen R. Hopkins Public Library Address: 3202 McKinzie Rd., Phone: 361-826-2350



Dr. Clotilde P Garcia Public Library Address: 5930 Brockhampton St., Phone: 361-826-2360



Janet F. Harte Public Library Address: 2629 Waldron Rd., Phone: 361-826-2310

ALL COOLING CENTERS WILL BE OPEN FROM NOON- 6 P.M.

CCRTA Free Rides to Cooling Centers

The release states the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will allow individuals to ride fare-free upon telling their Bus Operator they will travel to the nearest cooling center. For more information, go here.

PUBLIC POOLS OPEN (TIMES ARE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY)



Collier Pool , 3801 Harris Drive - Lap Swim 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Open Swim 2-7:30 p.m.



, 3801 Harris Drive - Lap Swim 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Open Swim 2-7:30 p.m. Corpus Christi Natatorium , 3202 Cabaniss Parkway – Open Swim noon-8 p.m.



, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway – Open Swim noon-8 p.m. West Guth Pool , 9705 Up River Road – Open 2-7:30 p.m.



, 9705 Up River Road – Open 2-7:30 p.m. Greenwood Pool , 4305 Greenwood Drive - Open 2-7:30 p.m.



, 4305 Greenwood Drive - Open 2-7:30 p.m. H-E-B Pool , 1520 Shely Street – Open 2-7:30 p.m.



, 1520 Shely Street – Open 2-7:30 p.m. Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive – Temporarily Closed

City officials state all children under the age of eight must be accompanied and supervised by an adult aged 16 and older.

SPLASH PADS OPEN



Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Dr., Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Blvd., Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Rd., Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bayfront Park Fountain

1309 North Shoreline Boulevard, Open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pet Safety

Animal Care Services will have officers responding to calls concerning pets left outside in the heat, the release states.

Tips for Keeping Pets Safe in Extreme Heat:



Bring pets inside

Never leave your pet in a car

Give your pet extra water

Protect your pet's paws from hot surfaces

Water Conservation

"The City remains in Stage One of the Drought Contingency Plan; residents are reminded to conserve water," the release states.

Heat Safety Tips

"Overall, the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention," the release states. "Stay cool, drink adequate water, wear cool clothing, and monitor strenuous outdoor activities."

City officials also had a list of precautions residents can take to reduce risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The Texas Department of State Health Services advises:



Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.



Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or moderate sugar.



Plan a strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it's cooler.



Take frequent breaks when working outside.



Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms emerge, move to a cooler location, rest for a few minutes, and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve, and tell someone to observe you.



Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others needing help.

