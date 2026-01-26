City of Beeville to open warming center as residents prepare for cold temperatures

With possible freezing temperatures expected this weekend, Beeville residents and local organizations are preparing for the cold, with a warming center set to open for those in need.

As the rest of the state braces for severe winter weather, much of the Coastal Bend shows the potential for icy conditions overnight Sunday into Monday. While snowfall is not expected, current conditions warn of temperatures could drop near or below freezing.

In response, The City of Beeville announced Friday a warming center will open at First Christian Church, located at 715 N. St. Mary’s St. in Beeville.

The center will open Sunday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m. and remain open through Tuesday, Jan. 27, closing at 1 p.m. The facility will be available to anyone in the community needing a warm place to stay indoors.

Richard Perry, an Agape Mobile Outreach minister, is helping coordinate the warming center. Perry said he has lived in Beeville since 2013 and has nearly 25 years of experience volunteering during disasters.

“I’ve been out homeless, and I’ve used these kinds of facilities,” Perry said. “To be able to come back and be a part of this and be there for those in need is what this is all about.”

Perry said preparations began after he reached out to city leaders and local churches. First Christian Church agreed to open its building after approval from church leadership, and donations quickly followed.

“Immediately people started calling, asking how they can help,” Perry said. “It’s the community coming together — the city, churches, pastors and citizens.”

Donations of blankets and hygiene items are welcome. Those wishing to donate or assist are asked to contact Perry directly at 361-597-8609 to coordinate drop-offs.

Several Beeville residents told KRIS 6 News they are taking steps to prepare for the colder temperatures as well.

Aan Jimenez, who has lived in Beeville for about 12 years, said he already has jackets ready and plans to limit travel if conditions worsen. “The freeze in 2021 was no fun at all,” Jimenez said. “The roads were really bad, but I think Beeville is better prepared now.”

Michael Keeney, who has lived in Beeville for nearly 20 years and previously lived in upstate New York, said the forecast is not concerning to him. “Just keep the dogs inside,” Keeney said. “The weather down here is pretty moderate compared to what I’m used to.”

Other residents living outside city limits said they face different challenges, including protecting well water and pipes. “You can either let the water run or shut it off,” Jimmy Jackson told KRIS 6 News. “Either way, pipes can still freeze.”

Perry urged residents to check on elderly neighbors and loved ones and to use the warming center if needed. “Don’t sit home alone in these times." Perry continued, “If you want to come out, have a meal or just stay warm, you’re welcome.”

Beeville ISD officials said the district is already closed to students next week for scheduled staff professional development. District leaders said they are monitoring weather conditions for staff expected to work Monday.

