City of Alice hosts kick-off event for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Alice and surrounding communities gathered on Thursday evening at the KC Hall to kick off the annual Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

"There’s a need to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. It’s important for us to get the community involved to learn about Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Alice Alzheimer’s Committee Member Norma Trevino said. “We’re excited about everyone coming out. We’re having our walk Nov. 18. Be there, show up, bring a team, dress up, put on your purple.”

Tonight, the Alice Alzheimer’s Committee assisted in team registrations. Their goal is to raise funds for research in the fight against Alzheimer's. They also presented walk information and the caregiver information.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association website, more than six million Americans are living with the disease and one in three seniors die from Alzheimer’s.

The annual walk will happen in Corpus Christi on Nov. 11, and Alice will hold theirs on Nov. 18.

To find out how you can sign up for the walk click here.

