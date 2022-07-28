City of Alice enacts Stage 2 water restrictions

The city of Alice is now under Stage 2 water restrictions after the Lake Corpus Christi water level dipped to 85.9 ft. on Thursday.

Stage 2 restrictions are triggered after the lake's water supply falls below 86 ft., according to a city news release.

Residents who use sprinklers attached to hoses, or irrigation systems, now will only be able to water twice a week: even numbers water on Sundays and Thursdays, and odd-numbered addresses can water Saturday and Wednesday. Lawns can only be watered from 6-8 a.m. and 8-10 p.m.

Those with pools also are limited to filling them during designated watering times and days.

Residents washing vehicles at home now can only do so with a bucket of water or a hose equipped with a quick shutoff nozzle, also only on their designated water days.

Ponds and fountains must be shut off unless they have a recirculation system or contain or support aquatic life.

Water can no longer be used to wash down buildings, structures, sidewalks, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts and other hard surfaces. It also can no longer be used to wash out gutters or to control dust.

See the Alice drought contingency plan here.