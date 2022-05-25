City moving forward with Colorado River erosion study

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council is moving forward with a study on how to prevent and fix erosion along the banks of the Colorado River.

The Mary Rhodes Pipeline pump station sits on the banks of the Colorado River.

The pump station is just north of Bay City.

Erosion has been been a problem along the Colorado River for years.

Hurricane Harvey sped up the process.

30 feet of river bank near the pump station has been lost to erosion.

The vote taken at Tuesday's council meeting authorizes a cost-sharing agreement with the United States Army Corps of Engineers to finish the erosion study.

The study will identify what it will take to fix the erosion.

The Lower Colorado River Authority is still letting the city draw water from the river, but that permission is being given on a day-by-day basis.

Just last week, the LCRA said it may cut off Corpus Christi's access to their water because of the extreme drought conditions.