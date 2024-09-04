City moves forward with Industrial District Agreements; Taxpayers hoped they'd reconsider

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After hours long discussions during Tuesday's city council meeting, one of the most talked about agenda items was related to Industrial District Agreements (IDA).

The decision came down to a 7-2 vote as council members approved renewing 80 IDAs in the Coastal Bend. But there was one particular change. This time around, the agreements would be for 15 years instead of 10 years.

The first reading of the ordinance was presented at last week's council meeting. Within the agreement, local industries would pay a certain district fee instead of general property taxes.

The city has had industrial districts since 1981. The agreements were put in place to enhance economic stability and growth for the city. City leaders say the district fee is designed to save taxpayers money by eliminating the need for city services.

However, some community members have been concerned with the city's decision to renew their legal collaborations with industries.

"This is another decision being made in favor of industry," resident Rachel Caballero said during public comment on Tuesday.

Other residents spoke on how the agreements could impact their community's health and environmental longevity.

"What about the impact that this has on people who are breathing and living in their districts," resident Lamont Taylor said.

Some people even joined the meeting on Zoom in effort to get their point across to city leaders.

"This corporate welfare starves Coastal Bend communities," resident Maggie Peacock said. "IDAs are described as economic development incentives, but this simply is not true. The refineries aren't going anywhere but it's time to annex industry."

Neighborhood News reporter Alexis Scott spoke with taxpayers who said one of their biggest concerns IDAs is what they perceive as a lack of 'fairness' that the city is imposing.

They do not industries are being held accountable or paying their part when it comes to operating their facilities. In the end, the taxpayers fear the burden will fall on themselves.

"We're not sure if the industry is paying their fair rate. We pay a lot in taxes and they should pay a fair amount," resident Jason Hale said.

"I mean we don't know what it's going to be like," resident Mark Muenster said. "We don't get that break as residents. And when you think about it, these are like billion-dollar corporations."

The current industrial district agreements expire Dec. 31. Now that city leaders made a final decision, the new agreements will go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

