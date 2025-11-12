City Manager Zanoni stresses community engagement amid water planning push

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Manager Peter Zanoni is taking his water planning message directly to the public, meeting with residents and local officials to discuss drought, groundwater wells, and long-delayed projects.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, he emphasized the importance of stepping out of City Hall and listening to residents’ concerns.

Kris 6 caught up with him at one of his listening tours, meeting with other city managers at the Wesley Seale Dam.

“We want to make sure we get out into the community, make ourselves available, give good information… and more importantly, listen to what people need,” Zanoni said.

Since last month, Zanoni has been crisscrossing Nueces and San Patricio counties, answering questions at town halls and speaking at other city council meetings.

Last week, he visited Robstown and spoke with residents concerned about the city’s new groundwater wells along the Nueces River. The question-and-answer session lasted about an hour, but for many residents it was a step in the right direction.

“I think this is a great start,” said Chris Cuellar, one of the organizers of the proposed Nueces Groundwater Conservation District, the first resident-led groundwater district in Nueces County. “Anytime you can meet and have a two-way conversation is good, and I think we've been lacking that.”

Zanoni said his goal is to keep residents informed while avoiding Stage One water restrictions, emphasizing careful planning and keeping key projects on track.

That same approach is behind the city’s renewed push on Inner Harbor desalination — a project that has faced months of delays and debate over environmental concerns and cost.

Zanoni’s new no-cost approach has gained support from at-large Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn and District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu, who posted on social media that he is prepared to cast the deciding vote.

“I’m glad he’s bringing us solutions — that way we can come to the table and have something to agree on,” At-Large Councilman Roland Barrera said.

Zanoni plans to continue his community visits over the next two weeks, meeting with ranchers and farmers across Nueces County, including Rockport and the San Patricio County Fairgrounds. He said these discussions will continue as the city develops the next phase of its long-term water planning.

