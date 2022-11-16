City leaders break ground on Portland Town Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The city of Portland is one step closer to welcoming their very own Target.

City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for their Target-anchored, Portland Town Center.

Developers said the 200,000 square foot project is bringing several more shops and restaurants to the area.

They say the news of the shopping center is attracting more big-name retailers as well.

“When you think of the capacity that a development like this has to improve and change the lives of the people of Portland, we just couldn’t be more excited,” Michael McLeod Cobb, partner at McLeod Cobb Investments said. “There will be more to do, more to eat. We just couldn’t be more excited.”

The shopping center is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the city. The development will open in phases beginning late next year and continue throughout 2024.

