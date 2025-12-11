Nueces County employees receive 10% cost of living adjustment increase

Nueces County employees received a 10% cost of living adjustment increase after commissioners approved the measure during the fiscal year 2025-2026 budget process. All pay schedules became effective October 1st.

The concept, three years in the making, was discussed many times before receiving final approval. The increase comes after employees faced a 10% cut in their budgets and the county experienced a shortage of workers.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott pushed the movement forward and expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

"I was very pleased that the commissioners agreed with me and we were able to do so with just the tax increase that still has us below what we were when I came in, but it's getting us back up to what Nueces County should be at," Scott said.

