City distributes $264,000 in homeless funding to six local nonprofits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Three months after Corpus Christi announced funding to help fight homelessness, those dollars are finally being distributed to local organizations.

The funding comes from the state's Homeless Housing and Services Program and is split into two separate pools — one for general homeless services and another specifically for youth.

From the general allocation, the Salvation Army, Dismas Charities Recovery Resource Center, Mother Teresa Shelter, and 911 Park Place — also known as Mission 911 — will each receive just over $52,000.

A separate youth set-aside will provide about $18,000 each to Mission 911, the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse – Coastal Bend, and the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living.

In total, that's seven grant awards going to six local organizations, with Mission 911 receiving funding from both categories.

City data from the Point-in-Time Count shows the homeless population in Nueces County dropped from more than 1,100 people in 2024 to just under 800 in 2025.

However, Jennifer Buxton, interim director of economic development, warns that number doesn't always tell the full story.

"It's not necessarily always an accurate view of how many unhoused persons there are in the community. However generally we are seeing at least around the same amount," Buxton said.

Buxton acknowledges the funding represents a small portion of what's needed to address homelessness comprehensively.

"It is a big split up, and 264,000 isn't a lot of money even if it were to go to one organization," Buxton said.

Despite the limited resources, Buxton says the funding is a starting point.

"The impact across different populations can be served. But you are correct, resources are limited," Buxton said.

At The Salvation Army, the need is substantial. Jonathan Gonzalez, public relations coordinator, says their monthly food costs alone are around $6,000.

"Usually a month of food is around six thousand dollars," Gonzalez said.

That breaks down to about $72,000 annually for food alone – more than what they're receiving from the grant. Still, Gonzalez says any assistance makes a difference.

"I was raised here my whole life and seeing this issue has always been there. Now that I'm working here I know that's more prevalent," Gonzalez said.

To ensure accountability, the city requires nonprofits to submit monthly budgets, performance reports and undergo site monitoring to receive the funding, according to the Texas Administrative Code.

City leaders admit this isn't a complete fix but say it's a step in the right direction. Buxton hopes more partnerships between the city and nonprofits will expand support for the homeless population.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

City distributes $264,000 in homeless funding to four local nonprofits

