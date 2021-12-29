Watch
City-County health district extends hours for COVID-19 testing

Posted at 8:21 PM, Dec 28, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is extending their hours of operation for drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the old Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital location on Wednesday Dec. 29.

This extension comes as testing has surged after holiday gatherings.

The site will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Testing is free to the public.

For additional testing sites and locations provided by the city, click here. Testing is also available at some pharmacies on an appointment-only basis, and home-test kits can also be found at some stores.

