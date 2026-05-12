City council vote could jumpstart stalled construction projects

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council approved a motion to award a three-year, $6 million contract to AG/CM of Corpus Christi to provide temporary assistance to the city for large construction projects like the $15 million Alameda Street Project.

The move comes as the city faces staffing shortages that have caused backlogs and delays on major projects.

Engineering Services told council members that workload has increased over the past five years to the point that it is creating a backlog and delays on some city projects.

AG/CM has previously assisted with projects including the Hilliard Center, the new police academy and Whataburger Field.

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