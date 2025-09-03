City council set to vote on Sept 9 on $31M annual Rapid Pavement Program to repair roads all over the city

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city's Rapid Pavement Program, which repairs streets throughout Corpus Christi, is funded through 2028. Now, city public works officials want the council to approve extending the plan through 2031.

The Rapid Pavement Program, formerly known as the Infrastructure Management Program, launched in 2020. The current plan covers 2024-2028.

Corpus Christi's Public Works Department is considering a proposal to extend the plan through 2031 for $31 million a year.

The money, city leaders say, goes toward repairs for both residential and bigger roads like arterials and collectors. The target goal is 31 centermiles per year.

"Now that we're down to $16 million, we don't have the program amount which is the $30 million, which is what every year is programmed for," Ernie De La Garza said.

Public Works Director De La Garza, who also serves as interim assistant city manager, told KRIS6 News things like getting rid of the street fee contributed to a $15 million deficit.

The city's plan is to finish projects already approved in 2027 to 2029. The plan in 2030 and 2031 is to focus on the worst-rated streets.

All of this, De La Garza says, would be in jeopardy if the proposed plan isn't approved.

"Ultimately council will decide if we will make up that shortfall in which case, our volume of mileage will decrease," De La Garza said.

The repavement list for 2031 has streets identified in all parts of Corpus Christi, including Flour Bluff.

KRIS6 News walked the neighborhood of Sentinel Drive looking for someone to speak to about the condition of the road. One homeowner wasn't home but left his phone number over the Ring doorbell, so we called.

"So, that road specifically has been rough for years," Dennis Hair said.

Hair told KRIS6 News he bought his home on Sentinel Drive in December but is ready for a change.

"Anything is worth it. You drive down the road, you see how terrible it is. I'd rather them do a full mill and overlay than to just keep dumping bags of cold patch in it," Hair said.

The city council is expected to vote on this item September 9.

