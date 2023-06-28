City council officials approve repairs and dredging for Corpus Christi Marina

Corpus Christi City Councilhas approved repairs and dredging at the Corpus Christi Marina.

Corpus Christi Marina Manager Jonathan Atwood said they are happy to be moving forward with repair.

“In the next five years, everyone will see a noticeable change in the marina,” Atwood said.

The two-year project will consist of repairing four of the piers, which were built in 1994, one in 1990, and docK “L” which was demoed in 2021.

Atwood said they hope to begin phase 1 of the repairs sometime after Labor Day this year.

“We will be demoing A and B docks and dredging that area. And then putting those docks back into place and moving on to phase two C and D docks sometime in a year,” Atwood said.

Atwood said the docks had quite a bit of damage from Hurricane Hanna back in 2020, and they are also old. He said the marina is the face of Corpus Christi, and with the repairs, the new modern concrete docks are expected to last 40 to 50 years.

“The marina, in general, needs a lot of maintenance. And this is kind of one of the first projects I started when I got here and two and a half years in, and we are looking forward to getting this kicked off,” Atwood said.

Atwood said officials have been working with boat owners at the docks to find other places for them to keep their boats while work is happening.

Shannon Dyer docks her boat at pier “C” and said she’s excited about the repairs.

“Lots of repairs need to be done after Hurricane Hanna, so we are happy, and excited for it,” Dyer said.

“Everyone enjoys the marina in a different way whether you have a boat down here or whether you come down here and walk along the sea wall and enjoy it. So, I want everyone to know that this marina belongs to the city of Corpus Christi, and this is for everyone at the end of the day,” Atwood said.

If you are a boat owner or business owner on the marina and have questions, Atwood said you can reach out to the marina office at (361) 826 3980 or follow the city’sFacebook page.

Atwood mentioned if there is a storm in the Gulf, they would stop the project and then continue with the project after the storm passes.

