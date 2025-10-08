City Council clashes over $2.7 million proposal for future desalination water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $2.7 million proposal to reserve future water from the yet-to-be-built Harbor Island Desalination Plant sparked heated debate at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, with officials ultimately voting to delay any decision over concerns the project remains incomplete and uncertain.

The deal would secure access to 50 million gallons of seawater per day, beginning in 2029. But city leaders noted that the proposed plant still lacks a finalized design, secured power supply, local permits and full financing.

“Design? Don’t have it. Power? Don’t have it. No financing, no permits,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo, criticizing the proposal brought forward by City Manager Peter Zanoni. Addressing him directly, she added: “It’s the people on this dais who will have to explain to everyone out there”—she pointed to the crowd—“It’s us, not you.” Zanoni responded: “I will too.”“No you won’t,” Guajardo fired back. “You won’t. We will. We’ll have to tell people—not you—‘Here’s your rate,’ and we don’t know what it is.”

Zanoni defended the proposed $2.7 million nonrefundable payment, saying it would help secure the city’s long-term water supply and prevent the water rights from being claimed by others. “If we do it sooner, it alleviates the risk we can’t do it at all,” he said.

The proposed Harbor Island Desalination Plant would be located in Nueces County, just across the ship channel from Port Aransas. It has faced opposition from environmental groups and nearby communities, who have questioned its need, environmental impact and readiness.

Councilmembers appeared divided. District 4 Councilwoman Kaylynn Paxson called seawater desalination “the future for long-term water supply,” while District 2 Councilwoman Sylvia Campos said committing funds now was “premature.”

Public commenters expressed concern that industry would benefit while ratepayers bear the financial risk.

“If industry needs this water, let Exxon pay the $2.7 million and reserve it themselves,” one resident said.

Another added: “You have zero problem giving $2 million for a hotel—$2 million here, $2 million there, no problem. But you have a problem finding long-term solutions.”

The council ultimately voted to postpone a decision. Members asked staff to return with more information, including projected ratepayer costs, timelines and a breakdown of which parts of the project still need approval.

