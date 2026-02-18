City Council approves new marine fuel station lease at Coopers Alley L-Head

The Corpus Christi City Council approved a lease agreement today with Big Johnson Fuel & Lubricants, LLC to establish a full-service marine fuel station at the Coopers Alley L-Head.

The five-year lease includes options for two additional five-year terms. Big Johnson Fuel & Lubricants will utilize a concrete pad and a portion of the parking lot on the northeast side of the Coopers Alley L-Head.

The company, known for its expertise in the marine industry and solid safety record, will set up a small supply store and storage for spill response equipment alongside the fuel station.

The Corpus Christi Marina previously secured a 2012 lease to install and operate a fuel station at the same location, providing tenants with a benefit and convenience.

The need for a new lease arose after Hurricane Hanna severely damaged the previous fuel station in July 2020, leading to its closure. Since then, the Marina has relied on bi-weekly fuel truck deliveries, which cost the City $2,000 per month.

With the new agreement taking effect on March 1, the City will save $24,000 annually and generate $6,000 in lease revenue.

"This initiative not only reinstates an important service for Marina tenants and visiting boaters but also represents a significant financial savings for the City," Jonathon Atwood, Marina Manager, said.

