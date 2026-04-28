City council approves contract for Carroll Lane reconstruction project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City Council approved a resolution Tuesday awarding a $5.9 million construction contract for the reconstruction of Carroll Lane.

The heavily traveled road will be rebuilt from SPID to Holly Road. Work is set to begin in May and has a completion date of June of next year.

During that time, the existing road will be demolished and rebuilt with new asphalt pavements. The project also includes new curbs, gutters, ADA-compliant curb ramps, signage, pavement markings, sidewalks, and streetlight improvements.

There will also be improvements to stormwater, water, wastewater, and gas infrastructure.

The construction contract for this project was awarded to Grace Paving and Construction, Inc.

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