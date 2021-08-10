City cooling centers available

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those trying to keep cool in these hot temperatures will find help at various cooling centers in the city.

The city continues to open cooling centers to the public, with several locations featuring adequate air conditioning. Some locations are open daily, and some extended hours have been allocated to meet the demand in more areas.

In a press release from the city, they say the "best defense against heat-related illness is prevention." They ask that area residents do their best to stay cool, drink plenty of fluids, wear cool clothing and monitor strenuous outdoor activities.

As people return to school and work, the risk for heatstroke and heat exhaustion increases. The Texas Department of State Health Services says no one (including animals) should be left in closed, parked vehicles, one should drink plenty of fluids, avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar, plan heavy outdoor activity for the early mornings or evenings and take frequent breaks.

Symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches and muscle cramps. If you start to show signs of heat illness, move to a cooler location, rest and drink cool liquids.

Seek medical attention or closer observation if symptoms continue. The elderly and ill people should be regularly checked on.

In Corpus Christi, public libraries will be open as cooling centers. A list of available times and locations, as well as their contact information, can be found below.

City Cooling Centers



La Retama Central Library (805 Comanche) 826-7055 Mon: 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tues – Wed: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Thurs - Fri: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sat: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

(805 Comanche) 826-7055 Ben F. McDonald Public Library (4044 Greenwood) 826-7055 Mon - Wed: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thurs - Fri: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sat: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

(4044 Greenwood) 826-7055 Janet F. Harte Public Library (2629 Waldron) 826-7055 Mon-Fri: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

(2629 Waldron) 826-7055 Owen R. Hopkins Public Library (3202 McKinzie) 826-7055 Mon - Wed: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thurs – Fri: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Fri: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

(3202 McKinzie) 826-7055

For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/coolingcenters or call the City's Customer Service Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489).