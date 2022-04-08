City begins North Beach History Plaza project.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A project that has been in the works for years is finally about to become reality.

The City of Corpus Christi kicked off the North Beach History Plaza project Friday morning.

The North Beach Community Association has been working on this family-oriented educational plaza for years.

The $200,000 project is being funded by money from the Hotel Occupancy Tax.

It will feature bench seating, a new walkway and six double sided panels that tell the history of the North Beach area.

"This is a great feature for North Beach, tourists and our regular citizens alike can finally in one spot learn about the whole history of North Beach, which is one of our oldest communities in Corpus Christi," City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

The project is nearly completed.

Concrete for the walkway has already been poured, and the six panels have been bought.

They are currently in storage waiting to be secured to the concrete walkway.

A completion date for the North Beach History Plaza is set for early summer.