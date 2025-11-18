City aims to pump breaks along S Staples Street by reducing speed limit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city is one step closer to reducing the speed limit on a busy stretch of South Staples Street after city leaders passed the first reading of an ordinance on Tuesday.

The proposed change would lower the speed limit from 50 mph to 45 mph between Saratoga Boulevard and 250 feet north of King Trail, a corridor that has seen significant safety concerns from local business owners and workers.

"Anybody that's familiar with Staples knows that is a very busy street and there's a lot of people going way too fast," said Denny Bales, who owns a store on Staples Street.

Dave Johnson, who works along the corridor, described the challenges of navigating traffic during peak hours.

"Let me tell you.. just to even get out of this building.. whether it's from here or there.. right now is an easy time to get out. Come noon, no. Come 4, 5, 6, oof," Johnson said.

Tim Bo Mack, who owns a salon nearby, has witnessed the dangerous conditions firsthand.

"I've had guests who have been sitting in the chair and we've heard big booms and crashes," Mack said.

The safety concerns are backed by crash data from TxDOT, which shows over 150 speed-related crashes have occurred in this stretch since 2022.

TxDOT

"I totally believe it. And it's even worse down there," Johnson said about the crash statistics.

Bales supports the proposed speed reduction, noting the excessive speeds he observes daily.

"I think it's an excellent idea. We get to see the up and down traffic all day here. And a lot of guys are driving 60, 70 miles an hour. We can hear the cars rev up," Bales said.

However, Johnson expressed concerns about enforcement of the new limit.

"People have a tendency to look at a speed limit and go okay.. it's 45.. that means I can go 55 or maybe 60 and not really get into trouble," Johnson said.

The ordinance also proposes increasing the speed limit from 55 mph to 65 mph between Gilead Road and County Road 47, where traffic conditions are different.

City of Corpus Christi

"Further down the street? Not as much traffic, not as much interference, sure," Johnson said about that section.

Additionally, the ordinance includes a change on Whitecap Boulevard between Park Road 22 and Windward Drive. The signs already mark 35 mph, and city staff say this is more of a paperwork clarification.

The ordinance requires two readings. The second vote is expected to take place on December 9.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

