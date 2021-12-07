Cinia Clarich Montoya running for Nueces County Commissioner Pct. 2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another name has been added to the ballot for Nueces Counuty Commissioner Pct. 2. On Tuesday, Cinia Clarich Montoya officially filed the paperwork.

Montoya will be running against incumbent Joe A. Gonzalez, also known as "JAG". She is a long-time Corpus Christi resident and began volunteering with various political campaigns since 1998. Some of those campaigns include those of Judge Joe Benavides, along with former District 148 Judge Marisela Saldaña.

Montoya was also a former senatorial district community executive for District 20, represented by Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa.

Montoya decided to run for office due to concerns over redistricting and to help people living in the Colonias. If elected, this will be her first political office.

Election day for this race, along with several others in Nueces County is Nov. 8, 2022.

