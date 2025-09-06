Cinergy Entertainment breaks ground on $45M complex on the Southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ground has been broken on Rodd Field Road near SPID for a new entertainment destination that promises to bring movies, arcades, bowling, and more to the Southside.

Cinergy Entertainment is developing the 90,000-square-foot facility, which CEO Jeff Benson says was an easy decision for the company.

"We love to come to cities the size of Corpus Christi," Benson said. "We wouldn't have made a $45 million investment here if we didn't have 100% certainty that it's an under-served community when it comes to bowling, amusements, movies. So, we don't have any doubt that we are going to perform."

The city will reimburse Cinergy Entertainment up to $4.15 million in tax rebates over 15 years [whichever comes first]. That was one of the factors that incentivized the company to choose Corpus Christi for its latest location.

The entertainment complex is expected to create approximately 200 jobs, including 13 full-time management positions, representing a significant employment opportunity for the local community.

"This is an incredibly pivotal project for Corpus Christi," said City Council District 4 representative Kaylynn Paxson.

In a surprise announcement Friday, Benson revealed plans for a second phase of development.

"Phase two which we announced today is going to be a 40,000-square-foot, three-level indoor electric go-kart track. And then we're going to do a 'PopStroke-style' adult type of mini golf," Benson said.

City leaders estimate the project will generate about $4 million for the city and $17 million in taxes for local entities during the agreement period.

Construction for Cinergy Entertainment is expected to begin by the end of 2025.

