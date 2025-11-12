Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino serves meals at Whataburger to kick off youth baseball event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Jose Trevino, a Coastal Bend native and Major League Baseball catcher for the Cincinnati Reds, spent his Tuesday afternoon serving meals to neighbors at a local Whataburger restaurant.

Trevino was at the Whataburger by the Bay restaurant on Shoreline Boulevard from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., kicking off "Trevi's Fall World Series," a four-day event designed to connect kids with the star athlete.

"This year we had kids come, kind of order some food, kind of hang out a little bit, just kind of get the festivities rolling," Trevino said. "This is just the beginning of what I feel like is a big week for South Texas and myself and sports."

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News

The week-long celebration includes several activities for young fans. Trevino will host batting practice at 11 a.m. on the USS Lexington on Thursday, followed by a skills camp at Whataburger Field.

Friday's events feature a toy drive and celebrity softball game, while Saturday will conclude with a video game home run derby.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino visited with some young baseball players during his visit to Whataburger by the Bay.

For now, Trevino is focused on serving up burgers and fries while getting to know kids in the community.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

