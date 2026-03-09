Cimarron Boulevard lane closure between Saratoga and Lipes begins March 6

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Public Works Department announced it will temporarily reduce southbound traffic on Cimarron Boulevard, between Saratoga Boulevard and Lipes Boulevard, to one lane beginning March 6 through March 20 to allow crews to perform necessary maintenance work.

During this period, motorists traveling southbound along the affected stretch of Cimarron Boulevard should expect lane restrictions and are encouraged to plan ahead by using alternative routes to avoid potential delays.

City officials are urging drivers to exercise caution in and around the work zone, slow down, and follow all posted signage throughout the project.

Despite the lane reduction, all access to businesses and residential neighborhoods within the area will remain open and unaffected. Public Works crews are committed to working efficiently and minimizing any disruptions to the surrounding community.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.