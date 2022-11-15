Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chuy's Cares Toy Drive underway until Dec. 11

The local location wanted to do something that benefits those in need right here in the Coastal Bend.
Posted at 6:18 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 07:18:24-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chuy's Tex Mex -- located on the south side -- is hosting a Toy Drive.

All toys donated to the Chuy's Cares Toy Drive will be given to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Organizers said if you bring in an unwrapped gift to Chuy's Tex Mex Restaurant, you'll get a free order of queso.

The location at 5933 S Padre Island Dr. wanted to do something that benefits those in need right here in the Coastal Bend.

"We're a giving company, we like to give back. So, if we can find something that's near and dear to our hearts, we're always going to take that opportunity," said Mark Cantu, General Manager of Chuy's.

This Toy Drive runs through December 11, and the raffle winners will also be drawn that day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022