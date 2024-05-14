Chua Huong Dam: The only Buddhist Temple in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Buddhism is one of the world's oldest religions or philosophies that has existed since 5th century BC.

The religion was created in Asia and has been followed by many worldwide.

Here in the Coastal Bend, this lone temple, Chua Huong Dam on the Southside of Corpus Christi, is one of the only places people can go to practice this way of life.

They pray, eat meals together, and bond with each other.

This temple used to be a farmhouse about a decade ago, but was bought by the owners and turned into a temple. Community members have donated to the temple, which help the owners raise enough money to build a bigger building for religious worship next to it.

People seeking nirvana have also held other events here like weddings and celebrations.

Services are held every Sunday at 10 a.m. and the temple welcomes anyone to attend.

