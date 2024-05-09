CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline hosts event showing new simulation equipment

Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital held a symposium today to bring together clinical experts and community partners to see their new simulation equipment.

Hundreds were at the hospital to witness the doctors practice and perform on the some of the equipment they received.

Even some of the attendees were able to get hands on with some of the mannequins and modules presented.

Directors of the simulations told me this new tech will prepare any current or future medical professionals for any situation that occurs in the field.

"If you think about what you want for your family member, you don't want to hear someone come in and say I've never done this before but going to practice on you," Christus Simulation Institute Medical Director Shad Deering said. "Here we get to practice on mannequins, and we get to perfect those skills so that when the first time when it matters and someone's lives are in our hands, that we're as good as we possibly can be."

The new equipment for simulation training was bought from a $400,000 donation given to the hospital by the Spohn Development Foundation.

Some of the simulations include CPR training, birth, blood drawing and more with mannequins that can talk, move and even have a pulse.

The Simulation Institute even offers training simulations for first responders in the community as well.

"We work with the SWAT team," Deering said. "We try to work with fire, EMS, and all of the people that are actually out in the community. We want to improve their training as well."

