Christus Spohn-Shoreline expanding, looking to focus more on mental health

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More resources are coming to the Coastal Bend to help address mental health.

On Thursday, Christus Spohn Health System and Oceans Healthcare unveiled plans to build a new, state-of-the-art behavioral health unit at Christus Spohn-Shoreline.

CHRISTUS Spohn and Texas-based Oceans entered into a management agreement in August 2020 with the intention of expanding behavioral health services in the Coastal Bend.

Since that time, CHRISTUS Spohn has increased its inpatient capacity for adult behavioral health services, treating 27% more patients than compared to the year prior.

Officials tell KRIS 6 News this new expansion will provide the community with new resources and bridge existing gaps in care.

The two-floor unit will have 40 beds, along with the most up-to-date technology and nearly 150 trained healthcare professionals on hand to help those who face mental health challenges.

"I think that when we talk about our community, we need to recognize that our wellness is part of our health," said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, who attended Thursday's event.

The new behavioral health unit will provide specialized care to those 18 and older.

Once complete, it will replace the behavioral health unit currently located at the CHRISTUS Spohn-Memorial.

Construction is expected to be complete in Spring 2022.